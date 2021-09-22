Advertisement

Roca Berry Farm releases statement, info following weekend incident

Roca Berry Farm [File Photo]
Roca Berry Farm [File Photo]
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roca Berry Farm says they are making changes to their night time activities following a weekend incident that injured two teenage girls.

On Tuesday, RBF addressed the incident that took place on the night of the 2021 debut of their Scary Farm. In it, they discuss the seriousness of what happened, and outline changes being made to improve the overall experience at their events.

Check out their full post below:

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the fight, and reviewing videos posted on social media. It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified, or if there will be any referrals made to the County Attorney’s Office.

