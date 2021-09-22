Thursday Forecast: Warming back up with more sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather will continue to remain very quiet as we head over the next several days, though temperatures look to be a bit up and down before trending warmer late this weekend and into early next week with highs returning to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Through Wednesday evening, skies are expected to remain clear with cool conditions across the state. Clear skies will continue as we head overnight tonight and into Thursday morning and through the day on Thursday, mainly sunny skies are expected to continue. Clouds will begin to move in from the west by the late afternoon and into Thursday evening as another cold front approaches the area from the west, though it looks again like we’ll stay dry as the front moves through the area Thursday night and into the day on Friday.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with increasing clouds in the evening. (KOLN)

Temperatures won’t be quite as chilly tonight as they were into Wednesday morning when we had overnight lows in the 30s across a good chunk of the state. Winds will continue to turn more to the south and southeast tonight, which should help level off temperatures into the mid 40s for most areas across the state.

Look for lows in the low to mid 50s on Friday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures will climb back above average by Thursday afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine and southerly winds at 10 to 20 MPH. Look for highs in the 80s for most of 10/11 Country with the warmest readings across western and southwestern Nebraska, where some areas may get near 90° by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer on Thursday with highs in the 80s for most of the state. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps temperatures bouncing around over the next few days with temperatures falling to the mid 70s behind the cold front on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are then forecast to gradually warm back to the upper 70s to upper 80s into the weekend and through early next week with mainly sunny skies and mainly dry weather. We likely don’t see opportunities for rain re-entering the forecast until the middle of next week!

Temperatures will be trending a bit warmer over the next several days, though with mainly dry weather expected over the next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.