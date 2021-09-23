Advertisement

98-year-old plays piano at Misty’s in Havelock weekly

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Misty’s Steakhouse has been a Lincoln staple since the 1960s. On Wednesday nights, Misty’s in the Havelock is known for another tradition.

It has the usual prime rib and steak, but it also has 98-year-old Clifford Bomberger on the keyboard. For the past four years, every Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. Bomberger performs for friends, family and strangers.

“Play old time songs for the most part.. 50s and 60s,” said Clifford “Cliff” Bomberger.

“We think it’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know a few more people and to entertain,” said Carol Bomberger, Cliff’s wife.

Cliff grew up in Broken Bow. He played the violin and trombone at Kearney State College.

Now, he plays the piano. He’s never had a lesson and he doesn’t even need sheet music.

“All of the songs I play I have to play by ear,” said Bomberger. “That’s been a wonderful gift for me.”

Cliff has a little book handwritten by his wife. It lists hundreds of songs he can play and he’s not planning to close that book anytime soon.

“Until he chooses not too, but I don’t see that happening in the near future,” said Denise McMeen, manager of Misty’s.

“It keeps me off the streets and out of the pool halls,” laughs Bomberger.

Cliff is a World War II veteran.

Also, a fun fact, he sold Bob Devaney his first and only house in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roca Berry Farm [File Photo]
Roca Berry Farm releases statement, info following weekend incident
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Child hit while crossing street near Saratoga Elementary School, teen driver cited
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
COVID-19 Risk Dial
LLCHD reports another COVID-19 death

Latest News

Local legend in Havelock
Local legend in Havelock
Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores
Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores
Lincoln nonprofits struggle to hire & fill necessary positions
Nonprofits tell 10/11 NOW that hiring over the past 18 months has been a constant challenge.
Lincoln nonprofits struggle to hire & fill necessary positions