Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALVERN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.

He is described as being 4′6″ and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

KAIT reported that investigators say he will also be with his 13-year-old sister, Addison Townsend. They did not provide her description.

According to the alert, the two were last seen at their home on Wilson Street in Malvern around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

🚨🚨ARKANSAS AMBER ALERT🚨🚨 Name: Emmett Scharnett Age: 7 White Male / 4'6" / 100 pds Brown Hair / Brow Eyes Name:...

Posted by Arkansas State Police on Thursday, September 23, 2021

They, along with their mother, 33-year-old Nicole Scharnett, were not at home Thursday morning and have not been seen since.

Nicole Scharnett is described as being 5′6″ with brown hair and eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473-ZPJ.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or Malvern police at 501-332-3636.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roca Berry Farm [File Photo]
Roca Berry Farm releases statement, info following weekend incident
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
John Zarkowski
Body of missing Plattsmouth man found inside SUV recovered from river
Purple lights popping up in Lincoln, caused by LED malfunction
Purple lights popping up in Lincoln, caused by LED malfunction
Travis Nyhoff
Man wanted on out-of-county warrants arrested, $13,000 worth of meth found

Latest News

A California school was renamed after National Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin on her 100th...
School named after country’s oldest National Park ranger on her 100th birthday
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain
Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have...
Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030