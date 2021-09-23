Advertisement

Biden administration seeks contractor for Guantanamo migrant housing

Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The surge of Haitian migrants at the U.S. border is causing the Biden administration to look for some help with housing.

The administration needs a contractor to staff the Guantanamo Bay migrant facility in Cuba.

The request calls for at least 50 unarmed custody officers who can deploy within 24 hours.

At least 10% of the workers must be fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole.

According to the listing, the Migrant Operations Center has a capacity of 120 people but said it would have an estimated daily population of only 20.

But it also said that number could exceed 120 migrants and possibly reach 400 in a “surge event.”

The contractor they’re looking for must also have equipment to build temporary housing on short notice.

Recently, the Naval base at Guantanamo Bay held preliminary hearings for those accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks.

