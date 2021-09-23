Body of missing Plattsmouth man found inside SUV recovered from river

Plattsmouth, Neb. (KOLN) - A Plattsmouth man, first reported missing more than two weeks ago, was found dead inside his submerged vehicle in the Missouri River.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, John Zarkowski, was confirmed to have been found inside his Chevrolet Tahoe, near the Plattsmouth boat ramp, Wednesday by search and rescue crews.

On September 4, Zarkowski of Buccaneer Bay, was reported missing from his house and was thought to be driving his SVU at the time of his disappearance. On Monday, the Zarkowski family received help from Adventures with Purpose, a group that travels the country to help families and law enforcement find missing loved ones under water, CCSO said.

A search Tuesday of waterways in areas of Cass County and Bellevue, using AWP’s sonar system, ended with the discovery of Zarkowski’s Tahoe, about 520-yards south of the Plattsmouth boat dock, according to CCSO.

On Wednesday afternoon, a bulldozer was used to clear a path to remove the SUV from the water, with Zarkowski’s body still inside, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zarkowski’s body was taken to an Omaha funeral home per the family’s request, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s Office would like thank AWP, the dive teams from Omaha Fire Department and Yutan, The city of Plattsmouth, Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue, and Neff Towing out of Omaha in getting answers for John’s family so they can start the healing process.

