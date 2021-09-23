Cooler Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Afternoon high temperatures Thursday were in the 80s for most of the area. Friday will be cooler, but a warming trend returns for the weekend. Well above average high temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday looks to be mostly cloudy, cooler and a bit breezy. High temperatures should be at or below average for many locations. The average high this time of year is in the upper 70s. Winds should be north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. There could be some sprinkles or light rain showers due to the front moving through the area as well as an upper level trough moving through the region just to our north and east. The chance of rain is only 10 to maybe 20%. For those lucky enough to see some rain, amounts look to be a trace to a few hundredths of an inch at best.

High pressure will build into the area Friday night so clouds are going to decrease it will be mostly clear for the majority of the night. Saturday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. The high pressure should move off to the east during the day and winds will become more south or southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

The warming trend continues Sunday with high temperatures likely to reach the upper 80s to low 90s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Monday through Wednesday is looking warm as well. There are some chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

