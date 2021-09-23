Advertisement

Frost keeps faith in Culp, Huskers ready for MSU game

Nebraska kicker Connor Culp reacts after missing a field goal attempt against Buffalo at...
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp reacts after missing a field goal attempt against Buffalo at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Earlier this week, Nebraska players supported Huskers kicker Connor Culp, who’s missed five field goals this season. On Thursday, Scott Frost put his faith in the senior kicker.

“Connor kicked well this week,” Frost said. “We gotta trust him and let him go out and do his job.”

Culp was 1-for-3 on field goal attempts at Oklahoma last Saturday. The reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year was visibly frustrated following his second miss, which forced Frost to insert freshman Kelen Meyer at kicker in the third quarter.

Frost says the Huskers have had a good week of practice following Nebraska’s near-upset of third-ranked Oklahoma.

“Guys are excited to get back out on the field,” Frost said. “I think they were encouraged by last week. We have another great opportunity this week.”

Nebraska travels to #20 Michigan on Saturday. The Big Ten match-up will be televised on FS1 starting at 6:00 p.m.

