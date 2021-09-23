GRAPHIC VIDEO: LSO releases video of assault at Roca Berry Farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a violent assault at Roca Berry Farm on Saturday in hopes people can identify the suspects.

LSO said two girls, ages 13 and 14, were assaulted by multiple suspects.

Roca Berry Farm said a group of teenagers, ages 13-15, arrived on the farm with the intent to cause physical harm to guests, staff and property.

Witnesses explained that the victims were accosted by both male and female teenagers in the parking area. Sheriff Terry Wagner said the girls explained that they didn’t know who assaulted them and had visible, but not serious injuries.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries.

Portions of the assaults were captured by people who then shared videos on various social media platforms. LSO released a censored portion of video from one of the assaults. The video shows a violent assault and foul language while others scream and laugh.

Persons with information about the assaults or the suspects are encouraged to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 441-6500 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Roca Berry Farm said it plans to strengthen their security as a way to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

Roca Berry Farm said no one 15-years-old or younger will be allowed on the farm without an adult. They are also adding additional lights in the parking lot and where the haunts take place.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.