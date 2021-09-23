Advertisement

Husker Pantry looking for donations during fall food drive

(KOLNKGIN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Husker Pantry is looking to collect 3,000 items during its annual fall food drive.

According to a news release, the drive is happening between September 22nd and October 1st. UNL says all of the donations received go to UNL students who need them across both campuses.

There are two ways members of the community can donate to the Husker Pantry. One way is by clicking this link.

The other way is to drop off items at any of the Husker Pantry bins on UNL’s City or East Campuses. A list of those locations, as well as more information, can be found here.

Further inquiries can contact pantry@unl.edu.

