Huskers sellout streak could reach 378 with Red Carpet Experience

The Red Carpet Experience gives underserved youth the opportunity to attend a Nebraska Football...
The Red Carpet Experience gives underserved youth the opportunity to attend a Nebraska Football game for free.(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Red Carpet Experience is back for the Nebraska vs Northwestern football game next week, which likely means the sellout streak will continue.

The Huskers announced on Facebook that 500 Red Carpet Experience tickets are now available for the Northwestern game. The Red Carpet Experience gives underserved youth the chance to attend a Huskers game for free.

The program, which is run by the University, was the idea of Dr. Lawrence Chatters, who serves as the Senior Associate AD for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Nebraska Athletics. Complimentary tickets through the Red Carpet Experience are limited to students with a demonstrated financial need in 8th grade or younger, along with one or two accompanying parents/guardians or a chaperone.

Red Carpet Experience tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Red Carpet Experience launched for the home opener vs Fordham. For that game, about 2,400 tickets were made available.

The streak, which could now hit 378, dates back to 1962.

Nebraska will play Northwestern October 2. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

