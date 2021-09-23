Kubik paces Huskers in conference-opening win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madi Kubik recorded a match-high 19 kills as Nebraska opened Big Ten play with a 4-set victory over Northwestern (25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16). Lindsay Krause added 15 kills with the Huskers, who snapped a 3-match losing streak.

All-American Lexi Sun did not start, but entered the match in the fourth set. Sun sparked the Huskers late with three impressive blocks.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.