Kubik paces Huskers in conference-opening win

Madi Kubik is an outside hitter at the University of Nebraska.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madi Kubik recorded a match-high 19 kills as Nebraska opened Big Ten play with a 4-set victory over Northwestern (25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16). Lindsay Krause added 15 kills with the Huskers, who snapped a 3-match losing streak.

All-American Lexi Sun did not start, but entered the match in the fourth set. Sun sparked the Huskers late with three impressive blocks.

