Advertisement

La Vista mother pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death

Sara Hartman mugshot
Sara Hartman mugshot(PHOTO: La Vista Police)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Charges against a La Vista mom in the death of her child have been adjusted as the result of a plea deal.

Sara Hartman was arrested in January after La Vista Police were called to a home and found one of two infant boys there dead.

She was originally charged with felony child abuse resulting in death and could have faced up to 20 years in prison, but the charge was amended to felony child abuse resulting in injury, which has a maximum penalty of three years.

Hartman pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Wednesday, and the two other charges filed against her — a drug charge and a charge of child abuse or negligence — were dropped.

Her sentencing is set for Dec. 2.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roca Berry Farm [File Photo]
Roca Berry Farm releases statement, info following weekend incident
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
John Zarkowski
Body of missing Plattsmouth man found inside SUV recovered from river
Purple lights popping up in Lincoln, caused by LED malfunction
Purple lights popping up in Lincoln, caused by LED malfunction
Travis Nyhoff
Man wanted on out-of-county warrants arrested, $13,000 worth of meth found

Latest News

A screenshot from a snapchat video of a violent assault at Roca Berry Farm.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: LSO releases video of assault at Roca Berry Farm
LSO needs help identifying suspects.
WARNING: Violent assault at Roca Berry Farm
12 Days of Hope: A campaign to give blood between August 26 - September 7 in honor of Officer...
Nebraska Blood Bank sees record numbers of donations during ‘12 Days of Hope’
giving blood
1,800 blood donors during 12 Days of Hope honoring Mario Herrera
The Hall County Sheriff said the driver of the Dodge van struck the train near the intersection...
Man killed in car vs. train accident in Hall County