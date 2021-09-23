Lincoln police make arrest following car break-ins near downtown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into two cars just outside of downtown.

On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., police were called to an area of 16th and G Streets on a report of a man breaking into the cars in the parking lot.

LPD said the caller explained that they saw a man break the windows on two cars and go into them. Officers said the caller gave a description of the man to dispatch.

According to police, as officers arrived in the area, they saw a man riding a bicycle nearby that matched the description given by the caller.

Police said the man was taken into custody and inside his backpack they found a speaker that had been stolen from one of the cars.

LPD said the man was positively identified by the witnesses as the person seen breaking into the cars.

Officers said they also found bolt cutters, wrenches and a flashlight inside the man’s backpack.

LPD said the man was also wanted for two outstanding theft warrants.

He was arrested for possession of burglar’s tools, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of entering a motor vehicle without permission, as well as his two warrants.

