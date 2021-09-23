Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a problem that’s been plaguing many different areas since the pandemic started last year: shortages.

Now it’s affecting liquor stores as certain types of alcohol are in short supply.

Moran’s Liquor Works has been seeing these shortages that continue to shift into different areas since COVID-19 started.

“There’s not any one reason or anyone pattern to it it’s just a lot of it,” said Eric Bahm, co-owner.

Those reasons mirror many other consumer goods shortages, the global supply chain continues to see months-long delays. But, it’s also materials used to hold the spirits.

“Aluminum shortages and then glass shortages, and we’ve had problems with wine and then spirits,” Bahm said.

Particular regions are seeing delays due to COVID protocols and natural disasters.

“Early on from Mexico with popular beers like Corona, they just shut down the breweries due to the virus,” Bahm said. “In New Zealand, particularly Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand, and that’s just because they shut down their ports for a while.”

Taking a larger look at the industry, Nielsen statistics, which span 13 weeks and were last reported on August 14, actually show a drop in alcohol sales in a few categories. Spirits by 3.3%, wine by 8.2%, and beer by 9%.

However, Lincoln liquor stores continue to stay busy. 10/11 Now spoke with a handful of others around town who are seeing the same thing. While the shelves don’t seem bare, it’s because they’re snapping up what they can.

“Buy more than we would have in the past to kind of bridge those gaps so when there is a shortage we can kinda get through it until we get more,” Bahm said.

Like other supply chain issues during the pandemic, experts estimate it could take years to get back to normal.

