Is it the flu or COVID-19? CHI Health explains

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health will address the public on Thursday with concerns and frequently asked questions over symptoms during the flu and cold season amidst the pandemic.

CHI Health said their clinics are extremely busy with Strep and allergies, add in COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season, and people become confused about their symptoms and treatment options.

Dr. Michael Schooff, Primary Care Medical Director for CHI Health, and Dr. Ashley Bauer, Ear Nose and Throat Physician for CHI Health will be talking about trends and addressing frequently asked questions on Thursday, September 23 at 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

