LPD: Scammer steals nearly $11,000 collected in Voices of Hope fundraiser

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a scammer stole nearly $11,000 in a fundraiser benefiting a local non-profit that helps survivors of domestic violence.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police were called to 402 Ink at 48th and Vine Streets on a fraud.

LPD said the owner reported that they were hosting a fundraiser on their website to sell shirts for the Know More Campaign. The proceeds from the shirt sales were to go to Voices of Hope.

Police said the business raised $10,960 during the course of the fundraiser.

According to LPD, the organizer from Know More communicated with Voices of Hope to assist in transferring the funds to them, but during the same time, she received an email from someone claiming to be from Voices of Hope who provided information on how to wire the money to their account.

The email was forwarded to 402 Ink who transferred the funds to the information provided, police said.

Officers said the organizer then received additional emails inquiring about the money transfer.

After growing suspicions, police said the organizer contacted Voices of Hope and learned that they did not receive the money and were not the ones communicating with them.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Police said scammers can be very convincing and mask their identity to appear as a legitimate business or person. LPD said scammers spoof websites, phone numbers and email addresses to defraud people out of money.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.