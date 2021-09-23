Advertisement

LSO: Catalytic converters cut from cars on vehicle transporter

catalytic converter
catalytic converter(ky3)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two catalytic converters were cut from cars on a vehicle transporter.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, between Sunday and Tuesday, a vehicle transporter was parked near 119th Street and Highway 6. Sheriff Wagner said two cars on the transporter had the catalytic converters cut off, and the ramps that allow vehicles to be loaded were also stolen.

LSO said between Monday and Tuesday, a catalytic converter was cut off a car parked at a home in Waverly.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Sheriff Wagner said a catalytic converter was cut from a car parked in a church parking lot on S Folsom Street in southwest Lincoln.

The Lincoln Police Department is also investigating catalytic converter thefts. LPD said that on Tuesday, USIC reported that from September 8-21, five catalytic converters were cut from their Chevy Colorado trucks parked at their business on 66th and Q Streets.

