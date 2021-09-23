Man killed in car vs. train accident in Hall County

HALL CO., Neb. (KSNB) - On September 22 at 10:13 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an injury accident at Highway 30 and Schimmer Road.

Upon arrival deputies discovered that a Red 2001 Dodge Van had struck a Union Pacific train. Preliminary investigation indicates that the van had been west bound on Highway 30.

The train had been moving several train cars from the main track on the south side of Highway 30, across highway 30 to the North. This track is located just East of Highway 30 and Schimmer.

The driver and lone occupant in the vehicle was identified as Paul Arndt. Mr. Arndt was was pronounced deceased on scene. The operators of train were not injured.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation which is currently ongoing. Mr. Arndt’s next of kin has been notified.

