MSU Coach: Home crowd will limit Husker fans

(WOWT)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mel Tucker was on the sidelines when Husker Nation invaded Boulder, Colorado in 2019. Nebraska fans filled nearly half of the seats, creating a rowdy scene during Scott Frost’s second season at his alma mater. Now Tucker is at Michigan State, and he’s hoping to keep Husker fans out of Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

“Nebraska requested 2,500 tickets, so I don’t expect there will be one more Husker body in the stands that that,” Tucker said. “It will be Spartans. It will be loud and we will be getting after it. It should be defeaning.”

Tickets remain available for Saturday’s game between Nebraska (2-2) and 20th-ranked Michigan State (3-0). Seats can be purchased for as low as $22.

