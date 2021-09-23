Advertisement

Nebraska Blood Bank sees record numbers of donations during ‘12 Days of Hope’

12 Days of Hope: A campaign to give blood between August 26 - September 7 in honor of Officer...
12 Days of Hope: A campaign to give blood between August 26 - September 7 in honor of Officer Mario Herrera, who was shot in the line of duty and later died.
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank had 1,800 donors give blood between Aug. 26 and Sept. 7 to honor late LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.

The blood bank said each donation can help up to 3 people so donations during these 12 days could help up to 5,400 people.

223 units of blood were donated to the blood bank during the 4 blood drives specifically in honor of Investigator Herrera. LPD and LFR had a friendly competition to see who could have the most donors during the 12 days. LPD had 76 donors and LFR had 68.

LPD police chief Teresa Ewins said, " The stepping up of our members is so incredible because it says something about our departments.”

Nebraska Community Blood Bank officials said these events were a success and hope to do it again in the future.

The blood bank is still in need of O-, O+ and B- blood types.

