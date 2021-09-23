Advertisement

FOR SALE: ‘The Conjuring’ house is listed at $1.2M

FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday, July 15, 2013, in Los Angeles.(Eric Charbonneau | Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Sep. 23, 2021
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (Gray News) – The iconic home used as the setting of “The Conjuring” is up for sale.

The horror film was based on supposed accounts taken from this 14-room, 3,109-square-foot farmhouse in Rhode Island.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1836 and is listed for $1.2 million.

The home’s listing says the current caretakers have “reported countless happenings in the house.”

The property has inspired many books and movies but was made most famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.”

The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are said to have investigated paranormal activities at the isolated home during the 1970s.

The movie wasn’t actually filmed at the house, but at a replica built in southeastern North Carolina that ultimately suffered flood damage during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The property located in Currie, North Carolina, was only used for exterior shots.

Indoor scenes from the movie were shot on a sound stage at EUE/Screen Gems Studios for the sake of convenience.

