Severely neglected Fremont dog in need of special treatments

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A young dog is lucky to be alive Thursday, but she’s still not out of the woods.

A young veterinarian calls it the worst case of neglect he’s ever seen.

A year-and-a-half-old Labrador mix should be hard to hold down, but Maya could barely lift her head when rushed to urgent pet care two weeks ago.

“Her muscles were just so weak from not being able to stand for so long that it’s been a slow process of getting her to be able to move them again,” veterinary assistant Emily Cheloha said.

Maya lived in a small home kennel inside a Fremont house until a concerned visitor called police.

“When I got there at first, I thought she was deceased,” Fremont Community Service Officer Kelli Brown said. “When I took a hold of her, I realized her eyes were still moving — that’s the only thing moving on her was her eyes — so we rushed her here. We didn’t think she’d make it through the night, and every day, she’s surprised us.”

It’s been a slow and painful recovery from urine scalding.

“Standing in her urine for long periods of time causes these,” Cheloha said.

Instead of a collar, Maya wears an IV and feeding tube.

When she was found, she weighed 15 pounds — she should weigh about 40 pounds. But you can just start stuffing her stomach: Too much food too soon could kill her, and the vet says an esophagus bypass at Kansas State is likely needed.

“And it’s adding up on our department pretty quickly, and now we’re going to have to come up with funds for Kansas as well. But we’re not going to give up on her,” Brown said.

Maya won’t quit either. She’s getting small doses of sun-soaked therapy in the meantime.

“Just a huge progress that’s she can even stand on her own and look around,” Cheloha said. “Before she couldn’t even lift her head up, so it’s great to see how far she’s come.”

Fremont Police said the pet owner 24-year-old Jannelle Winners has been arrested for felony animal cruelty.

Janelle Winners, 24, was arrested in Fremont for felony animal cruelty. (Fremont Police Department)

The department’s community services division will pay a nearly $10,000 vet bill. But more treatment is needed for the dog.

She’s getting a lot of free loving, but a GoFundMe.com account has been set up for Maya’s expensive treatment.

