UNL back to hosting in-person career fairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time since February 2020, hundreds of students at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln are once again participating in an in-person career fair.

University Career Services put on several virtual career fairs throughout the pandemic but said they’re glad to have them back in-person now, since many students walk away with jobs and internships after attending.

The first one that happened this semester kicked off with nearly 100 employers and roughly 1,000 students showing up.

“Just that element of surprise where a student wasn’t planning on talking to this person or that person, maybe they didn’t see that booth on the app. So, maybe they just stop by and get a connection or opportunity with someone they weren’t even planning on speaking to,” said Tracy Lungrin, Director for UNL’s Career Services.

Following COVID-19 protocols, Career Services had employers participate in contact tracing and health surveys, students checked-in through a mobile app and handshakes were discouraged.

