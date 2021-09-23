Warming up for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny skies will continue on Thursday and it will be a warmer afternoon. A cold front will move across Nebraska late Thursday night and Friday morning. The front will usher in cooler temperatures with periods of clouds and sun on Friday. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles or a brief light shower in northern Nebraska. Sunshine and warmer temperatures expected for the weekend.

Mainly sunny, breezy and warmer Thursday afternoon. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the lower 80s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies Thursday night and mild. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Mild overnight temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be cooler with more clouds and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Breezy and cooler. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures will start off in the 40s Saturday morning but, it will warm up to around 80 degrees Saturday afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Mainly sunny and warmer. (1011 Weather)

Sunday through Tuesday will be warm or even hot with highs near 90 all three days with mostly sunny skies. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday.

Mainly sunny with above average temperatures 6 out of the next 7 days (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.