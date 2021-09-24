Breezy and cooler Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures and a gusty north-northwest wind. There is a small chance that a few sprinkles or brief light rain showers could develop late Friday morning and continuing through the afternoon. The weekend will be sunny and warmer.

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler for Friday. Slight chance for a few sprinkles or a light rain shower. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the mid 70s with a north-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. (1011 Weather)

High pressure will move into the region Friday night and that means cool overnight temperatures and clear skies. Lows in the mid 40s.

Cool temperatures expected Friday night and early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 80 Saturday afternoon with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny skies will continue on Sunday and it will be on the hot side with high temperatures around 90.

Highs will be around 90 degrees Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Monday and Tuesday will continue be quite warm with sunshine and high temperatures around 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday along with cooler temperatures.

Above average temperatures expected over the weekend and into next week. Rain chances return on Wednesday. (1011 Web)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.