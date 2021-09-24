Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first weekend of fall comes with some warmer temperatures. If you’re looking to spend time outdoors, you’re covered with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Stage Theater Presents Little Women: The Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women: The Musical tells the story of the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, following adventures as they come of age in 1860s America. Together, the March family realizes that which has meaning to them, and with whom they desire to share their lives. The powerful score soars with notes of personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love with songs.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $16.83, Youth: $14.01

More info: HERE

Sip Nebraska

Sip Nebraska is coming to Haymarket Park. Enjoy unlimited tastings from Nebraska’s best-produced wines, hard ciders, craft beers and spirits. There will be lawn games, live music, food and craft vendors, pumpkin painting and the Nebraska away game against Michigan State on the jumbo screen. Whether you’re an out-of-towner or a local, make a full weekend out of it!

Friday 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 1-10 p.m.; Tickets start at $25

More info: HERE

Pine Creek Farms Fall Family Harvest Festival

Mark your calendars and head out to Pine Creek Farms for the Fall Family Harvest Festival. Bring the family for a day of shopping local in the fresh country air! They will have pumpkin decorating for the kids! Breakfast and lunch will be available and provided by Mustard’s Last Stand and the Raymond Women’s Club.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Brunch On The Square

Let someone else do the cooking this Sunday. Come and check out Brunch on the Square, hosted by Tavern on the Square and the Downtown Lincoln Association. It features local musicians, breweries and a different local chef each week.

Sunday 12-3 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Streets Alive! 2021

Streets Alive! is a free outdoor event for Lincoln residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities that promotes physical activity, healthy eating and provides free health and wellness resources. You will be able to navigate the 1.5 mile route of city streets (closed to motorized traffic) on foot, bicycle, stroller, skateboard and wheelchairs to enjoy and engage with exhibitors, entertainers and fitness instructors.

Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

