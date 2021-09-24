Advertisement

Huskers honor former player, Megan Miller, after Northwestern game

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday night against Northwestern. What came after the match was more important than the outcome. It’s a gesture that proves sports are bigger than the game.

Megan Miller was on the Nebraska volleyball team two years ago. She’s now with Northwestern.

Wednesday night’s match-up was the first meeting between the schools since Miller left. The moments after the game showed ultimate sportsmanship.

Northwestern senior Megan Miller was greeted with plenty of hugs and flowers from Nebraska players after the Big Ten matchup.

“There really aren’t words to describe it,” said Miller. “It was something that was so special to me and that meant the absolute world. I didn’t expect that.”

The moment caught the attention of SportsCenter’s #1 Thing to Watch on Scott Van Pelt’s late-night show.

“That (idea) was Lauren Stivrins’,” said John Cook, Nebraska Head Coach. “She asked that morning if we could get flowers.”

“I went back to the locker room and my phone was flooded with messages,” said Miller. “I think I got the video sent to me 20 times by 20 different people.”

The reason for the hugs and flowers: Miller unexpectedly lost her mother a couple months ago who suffered a sudden stroke.

“It was really tragic,” said Miller. “It happened overnight, so I’ve been struggling a lot as you can imagine.”

Wednesday’s game was the first reunion for Miller as last year’s game was cancelled because of COVID. It’s a reunion she won’t forget.

“It just shows they really care about me and I’m going to have forever friendships with them,” said Miller.

Miller also got emotional adding that some of the Husker players and parents went to her mother’s funeral services in Indiana.

