Husker Volleyball starts homestand Saturday with Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 12 Nebraska volleyball team (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) begins a three-match homestand, welcoming Iowa (2-9, 0-1) this Saturday, Sept. 25. First serve is set for 2 p.m. at the Devaney Center. The match will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on Big Ten Network+ with Larry Punteney on play-by-play and Kathi Wieskamp providing color commentary.

This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

