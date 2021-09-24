Advertisement

Lincoln opens first bicycle boulevard

Lincoln opens first bicycle boulevard
Lincoln opens first bicycle boulevard(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the past few years, Lincoln continues to solidify itself as a bike-friendly city. Getting national recognition and attention for its efforts.

Now it’s unveiling its very first bicycle boulevard downtown, a street designed to help prioritize those who use bikes as their mode of transportation.

Much of the street markings and signage are already in place, to help people who live in the area learn about it.

“Provide an enhanced experience for those on a bike,” said Roberto Partida, a traffic engineering transportation planner. “Also provides a quieter and safer neighborhood street for those walking, biking, and driving.”

It starts at 6th and F Streets. The $4,000 project helps connect the Salt Creek Neighborhood to the Jamaica North and Salt Creek Levee Trails, Cooper Park and Downtown Lincoln.

“It’s already a quiet road, there’s on-street parking which actually works as a traffic calming mechanism, and the big one there’s trail connections,” Partida said.

The idea is modeled after places like Oregon and California who have had similar structures in place for years.

The city has created models to show bikers and drivers how it will work, with cars and bikes sharing the road equally.

“There’s definitely gonna have to be some education and outreach that we at the city will have to do,” Partida said.

The city said if the boulevard is successful it will consider adding more in the future.

“Just one piece of within the bigger picture within the Lincoln Bike Plan,” Partida said. “Which really calls for having not only the robust expansive trail network but add on to that with an on-street bike facility network.”

The city is hosting Streets Alive! at 6th and F Streets on Sunday so people can start testing out that boulevard.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a snapchat video of a violent assault at Roca Berry Farm.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: LSO releases video of assault at Roca Berry Farm
Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
Spike in overdoses linked to drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room
A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
John Zarkowski
Body of missing Plattsmouth man found inside SUV recovered from river

Latest News

$1.2 million in drugs missing from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room
Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
$3 million bond set for couple accused of selling drugs stolen from NSP evidence room
LPS Board discusses extending fall break one day for 2021-2022 school year
Posh picnic business pops up in Lincoln
Posh-picnic business pops up in Lincoln