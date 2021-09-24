Lincoln principal sleeping on school roof after fundraising goal met

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was quite a sight Thursday night at St. Joseph School in Lincoln as their principal was lifted onto the roof for a sleepover.

Kevin Naumann made a deal with students for their annual fundraiser. If they beat their $30,000 goal, he would sleep on the roof. Families raised that and more.

So on Thursday, in front of a crowd of dozens of excited kids and parents, he made good on his word.

“If families raised $30,000 the bet was if that was raised I would sleep on the roof. We also have a matching anonymous donor and they would match that with another $30,000,” Naumann said.

With corporate donations, the school raised upwards of $100,000 which can go towards things like school supplies and repaving the parking lot.

The principal said he’s more than happy to spend the night on the roof because of how much money they raised. He added that he’s looking forward to greeting the students from the roof in the morning.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.