LPD: Nebraska State Patrol employee stole drugs from evidence room

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for a large number of overdoses happening in the city.

One of the people arrested was Anna Idigima, a Nebraska State Patrol employee with access to the evidence room. The other person arrested was Idigima’s boyfriend, George Wesley Weaver Jr.

NSP said Idigima has worked for the department for 14 years and has been an evidence technician for several years.

Law enforcement noticed large amounts of drugs were missing from the evidence room.

Idigima was suspended during the investigation and fired from NSP on August 27.

Idigima and Weaver were arrested for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl - 140 grams or more. The Lancaster County Attorney said they will be charged with the felony this afternoon. If convicted, the crime comes with a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

The Lancaster County Attorney said there they will be doing a complete review of the 105 open cases at the Nebraska State Patrol. They will be contacting defense attorneys involved in the cases.

On August 19, the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department issued a health alert for the city because of the spike in overdoses.

