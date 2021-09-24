Advertisement

LPD: Nebraska State Patrol employee stole drugs from evidence room

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for a large number of overdoses happening in the city.

One of the people arrested was Anna Idigima, a Nebraska State Patrol employee with access to the evidence room. The other person arrested was Idigima’s boyfriend, George Wesley Weaver Jr.

NSP said Idigima has worked for the department for 14 years and has been an evidence technician for several years.

Law enforcement noticed large amounts of drugs were missing from the evidence room.

Idigima was suspended during the investigation and fired from NSP on August 27.

Idigima and Weaver were arrested for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl - 140 grams or more. The Lancaster County Attorney said they will be charged with the felony this afternoon. If convicted, the crime comes with a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

The Lancaster County Attorney said there they will be doing a complete review of the 105 open cases at the Nebraska State Patrol. They will be contacting defense attorneys involved in the cases.

On August 19, the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department issued a health alert for the city because of the spike in overdoses.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a snapchat video of a violent assault at Roca Berry Farm.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: LSO releases video of assault at Roca Berry Farm
A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
John Zarkowski
Body of missing Plattsmouth man found inside SUV recovered from river
Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores
Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores

Latest News

All the money from the event actually goes back into the community. Courtesy of: Piedmont...
Oktoberfest returning to the Shoppes at Piedmont
6th annual Oktoberfest returning to the Shoppes at Piedmont
LPD: Scammer steals nearly $11,000 collected in Voices of Hope fundraiser
KNOW MORE fundraiser
Scammers steal $11K from "KNOW MORE" and Voices of Hope