LPS Board discusses extending fall break

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Public School Board will discuss extending fall break by one day at their meeting on Tuesday.

According to the proposal, LPS staff have continued to teach this year under pandemic protocols, provided additional support to students who returned to in-person learning, have provided services to a large number of excluded students and taken on additional duties due to limited availability of substitutes.

The LPS Board seeks to enhance the ability of staff to meet these challenges by extending fall break by one day. They are planning to discuss and approve modification of the normal school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year by extending fall break for students and staff by making Oct. 19 a non-student day.

