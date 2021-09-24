Advertisement

Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERBROOKE, Quebec (Gray News) - Police want to talk with a man they say assaulted a nurse who vaccinated his wife, the CBC reported.

He had told the nurse she needed his permission to give his wife the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Martin Carrier with the Sherbrooke Police Department.

Typically, adults don’t need the approval of a family to be vaccinated.

The alleged attack happened Monday at a Brunet pharmacy in Sherbrooke, about 90 miles east of Montreal.

The nurse was treated at a hospital for a possible concussion and facial injuries. She’s recovering at home.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 30 and 45 years old with a medium build. He’s said to be about six feet tall with short dark hair, dark eyes and large eyebrows.

The company that owns the pharmacy said alleged assault is unacceptable.

“We obviously condemn this gesture, which we deem unacceptable to the pharmacy teams who have been providing essential services since the start of the pandemic,” the Jean Coutu Group Inc said in a statement.

COVID vaccinations at the pharmacy have been suspended until further notice

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a snapchat video of a violent assault at Roca Berry Farm.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: LSO releases video of assault at Roca Berry Farm
A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
John Zarkowski
Body of missing Plattsmouth man found inside SUV recovered from river
Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores
Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores

Latest News

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner
Police: Tenn. Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
LPD: Nebraska State Patrol employee stole drugs from evidence room
Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to...
‘Goodbye Kisses’ give dogs a special treat before euthanasia
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court