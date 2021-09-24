Advertisement

Oktoberfest returning to the Shoppes at Piedmont

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may still be September, but the German Oktoberfest tradition is happening Saturday in Lincoln.

The 6th annual Piedmont Oktoberfest will start at 5 p.m. at the Shoppes at Piedmont, and offer a variety of local and imported beers, food and entertainment.

Organizers say the event started in 2015 as a way to show off the renovated center and bring everyone in Lincoln together. After last year’s celebration was cancelled due to the pandemic, organizers say they’re excited to welcome the community back. Oktoberfest will be entirely outdoors, feature a live band and show the Nebraska football game against Michigan State.

“One of the things I’m looking most forward to is being able to see the people who come to all the events,” event coordinator, Brian Wallingford said. “There are people who have supported every event that I’ve done here at Piedmont and I’m excited to see them here again. They say hi to me at every event and that’s one of the things that’s fantastic, it’s just great to be able to get the community out here again.”

While it’s nice to have everyone back for Oktoberfest, all the money from the event actually goes back into the community.

“It goes back in the form of free pictures for families for Santa and Friends. It goes back in the form of a free Easter egg hunt that’s here at Piedmont Park. It goes back into the free movie night that we host right here. We’re really trying to make Piedmont a community center here in Lincoln, which is how it was envisioned when it was built in 1954,” Wallingford said.”

Tickets are still available, with all proceeds going back into the community. You can get more information about Oktoberfest and purchase tickets on The Shoppes at Piedmont website.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a snapchat video of a violent assault at Roca Berry Farm.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: LSO releases video of assault at Roca Berry Farm
A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
John Zarkowski
Body of missing Plattsmouth man found inside SUV recovered from river
Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores
Liquor shortage hits Lincoln stores

Latest News

LPD: Nebraska State Patrol employee stole drugs from evidence room
6th annual Oktoberfest returning to the Shoppes at Piedmont
LPD: Scammer steals nearly $11,000 collected in Voices of Hope fundraiser
KNOW MORE fundraiser
Scammers steal $11K from "KNOW MORE" and Voices of Hope