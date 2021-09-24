Oktoberfest returning to the Shoppes at Piedmont

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may still be September, but the German Oktoberfest tradition is happening Saturday in Lincoln.

The 6th annual Piedmont Oktoberfest will start at 5 p.m. at the Shoppes at Piedmont, and offer a variety of local and imported beers, food and entertainment.

Organizers say the event started in 2015 as a way to show off the renovated center and bring everyone in Lincoln together. After last year’s celebration was cancelled due to the pandemic, organizers say they’re excited to welcome the community back. Oktoberfest will be entirely outdoors, feature a live band and show the Nebraska football game against Michigan State.

“One of the things I’m looking most forward to is being able to see the people who come to all the events,” event coordinator, Brian Wallingford said. “There are people who have supported every event that I’ve done here at Piedmont and I’m excited to see them here again. They say hi to me at every event and that’s one of the things that’s fantastic, it’s just great to be able to get the community out here again.”

While it’s nice to have everyone back for Oktoberfest, all the money from the event actually goes back into the community.

“It goes back in the form of free pictures for families for Santa and Friends. It goes back in the form of a free Easter egg hunt that’s here at Piedmont Park. It goes back into the free movie night that we host right here. We’re really trying to make Piedmont a community center here in Lincoln, which is how it was envisioned when it was built in 1954,” Wallingford said.”

Tickets are still available, with all proceeds going back into the community. You can get more information about Oktoberfest and purchase tickets on The Shoppes at Piedmont website.

