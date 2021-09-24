Advertisement

One dead, five injured in early morning crash

It happened at 204th and Q.
(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A juvenile was killed and five others were injured in an overnight crash Friday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle with five juveniles collided with a southbound car with one driver at 240th and Q Street about 3:48 a.m..

The report did not indicate who was at fault but did indicate alcohol may have been a factor.

The four surviving juveniles were all taken to a hospital including one who was described as being in very critical condition.

The other driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office was in the process of making proper notification to the victim’s families. No names were released.

