One dead, five injured in early morning crash
It happened at 204th and Q.
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A juvenile was killed and five others were injured in an overnight crash Friday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle with five juveniles collided with a southbound car with one driver at 240th and Q Street about 3:48 a.m..
The report did not indicate who was at fault but did indicate alcohol may have been a factor.
The four surviving juveniles were all taken to a hospital including one who was described as being in very critical condition.
The other driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The sheriff’s office was in the process of making proper notification to the victim’s families. No names were released.
