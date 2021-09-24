Advertisement

Police say Nebraska City man concealed the death of his wife

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nebraska City man on a felony abuse charge after his wife was found deceased at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Sept. 20.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nebraska City man on a felony abuse charge after his wife was found deceased at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Sept. 20.

The Otoe County Attorney’s Office filed a complaint Wednesday alleging that Jody Smith, 64, was negligent in the death of his 74-year-old wife, Irene Moyn.

Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill had served eviction papers at the couple’s Orchard Drive apartment the week prior and apartment managers let police inside on Monday, after there was no response to knocking on the door.

Police found a bedroom had been sealed off with duct tape around the door frame and a towel on the door’s bottom.

The body of Moyn was found inside of the room.

Preliminary autopsy reports did not indicate the cause or time of death, but pathologists reported that bed sores may have caused infection or septic that contributed to her death.

Police Capt. Lonnie Neeman called the circumstances of the case bizarre. He said Smith had promised relatives he would take care of Moyn.

Neeman said he is interested in talking with Smith, who was seen at the apartment just before Sheriff Caudill left the eviction notice.

Neeman said while Smith continued to live in the apartment, it appears that the death of Moyn had been concealed.

