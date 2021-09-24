Posh-picnic business pops up in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Personalized picnics is a trend that’s been popping up nationally. With events heavily featured on social media feeds showing elaborate set-ups, meals, and views for date night, wedding celebrations and more.

Now a Lincoln woman is capitalizing in the capital city with set-ups of her own.

Nested & Co LLC was launched back in June of this year with a business model that aims to take the pressure off on picnic days.

“The great thing about that is once the time is up and they leave they’re done,” said owner Cindy Clausen. “They don’t have to pick up everything, they don’t have to wash and sanitize everything. They don’t have to do anything. All they remember is the enjoyable time they had during their picnic.”

Clausen is a former elementary school teacher and is constantly creative. She said her mom owned a floral shop in a small Nebraska town for over 30 years, so the entrepreneurial spirit is a part of her.

A stay-at-home mom, who’s shifted her creative energy from elaborate birthday parties and events for her friends, to a full-blown business.

“Nested came and it just feels like everything fell into play like it was supposed to,” Clausen said. “And yes it’s hard but it was easy the way it came together.”

Nested & Co offers three different types of picnic packages starting at about $150. Clausen said each setup is created around a focal piece, like a tasseled-edge tent or antique table. She spent months building the options in her mind before finally testing them out. Emphasizing a mixture of textures and small details.

“Important to source as much as we can to support other local small businesses,” Clausen said. “So we get our pecans from a small town right outside of Lincoln, it’s just amazing what you find people already do in this community.”

Clausen said her business has been welcomed to Lincoln with open arms. So those months of planning and hunting for the perfect pieces have been worth it.

“Lincoln is home to us were raising our children here and we have just been so grateful for how Lincoln has embraced us and excited about bringing something different to Lincoln,” Clausen said.

As the colder months approach Clausen is also prepared for that, all three set-ups are also available for indoor picnics.

