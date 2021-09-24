Red Lobster in Lincoln closes its doors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Red Lobster location in Lincoln has closed its doors after 44 years.

According to a spokesperson for Red Lobster, the location near 65th and O streets has permanently closed.

“After more than 44 years of being part of the Lincoln community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 6540 O Street. This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary after being unable to reach an agreement with our landlord.”

