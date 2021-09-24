TSCI staff member sent to hospital after inmate headbutts them

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) today, resulting in a serious injury.

The staff member was unexpectedly headbutted by the inmate, resulting in an injury to his nose. The staff member was assisted by other teammates in restraining the inmate. The injured staff member was treated at the Johnson County Hospital.

Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

NDCS defines a serious injury as urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesives, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

