Wahoo Police Officer arrested by Dodge County authorities

WAHOO, Neb. (KOLN) - A Wahoo Police Officer was arrested on Friday by Dodge County authorities.

The Nebraska State Patrol, in conjunction with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, filed a criminal complaint against Officer Sean Vilmont on Monday for alleged conduct unrelated to his employment with the Wahoo Police Department.

Officer Vilmont turned himself into authorities in Dodge County and was arrested in connection with the charges.

The Wahoo Police Department was notified when the NSP began a criminal investigation of Vilmont. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and the criminal investigation.

In light of the pending criminal charges, Vilmont has been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal. Neither the City of Wahoo nor the Wahoo Police Department will comment further regarding Vilmont as this is a confidential personnel matter.

The City of Wahoo and the Wahoo Police Department have declined to comment further.

