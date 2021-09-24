Advertisement

Walters passes for five touchdowns, East rolls LSE

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Noah Walters passed for 437 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead Lincoln East in an impressive 47-10 win over Lincoln Southeast on Thursday. The Spartans improved to 4-1 and positioned themselves to win the 2021 City Championship. Lincoln Southeast, who’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter, drops to 3-2.

Walters finished the night with 23 completions on 30 pass attempts. The senior QB engineered several impressive drives, while helping East build a 28-point halftime lead. Junior wide receiver Malachi Coleman had a pair of TD catches.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from a snapchat video of a violent assault at Roca Berry Farm.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: LSO releases video of assault at Roca Berry Farm
Roca Berry Farm [File Photo]
Roca Berry Farm releases statement, info following weekend incident
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
John Zarkowski
Body of missing Plattsmouth man found inside SUV recovered from river

Latest News

Lincoln Lutheran sweeps Crete on Senior Night
Lincoln Lutheran sweeps Crete on Senior Night
east
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast - Highlights & Interviews
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp reacts after missing a field goal attempt against Buffalo at...
Frost keeps faith in Culp, Huskers ready for MSU game
Madi Kubik is an outside hitter at the University of Nebraska.
Kubik paces Huskers in conference-opening win