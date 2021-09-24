Walters passes for five touchdowns, East rolls LSE

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Noah Walters passed for 437 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead Lincoln East in an impressive 47-10 win over Lincoln Southeast on Thursday. The Spartans improved to 4-1 and positioned themselves to win the 2021 City Championship. Lincoln Southeast, who’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter, drops to 3-2.

Walters finished the night with 23 completions on 30 pass attempts. The senior QB engineered several impressive drives, while helping East build a 28-point halftime lead. Junior wide receiver Malachi Coleman had a pair of TD catches.

