Warmer Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler Friday that included rain in some areas, warmer temperatures and dry conditions return this weekend. Above average temperatures should remain through the first half of next week before it starts to cool down again. The next chance of rain may not arrive until the middle of next week.

High pressure is going to be in control over the area early Saturday so it looks to be a mainly clear and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. With the high pressure sliding east-southeast away from the area, winds will turn to the south and southwest at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph. It will be a much warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

The warming trend continues Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for much of the area. This is well above average for this time of the year. The average high temperature for September 26th is in the mid 70s. The well above average temperatures will continue Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday through Tuesday should be mostly sunny.

Cooler temperatures and chances of showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday through Friday. Right now, the best chance of rain looks to be Thursday.

