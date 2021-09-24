Week 5 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Sept. 24)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 5 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Nicole Griffith are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Friday night’s games included:
Ansley-Litchfield 2, Twin Loup 0 (Forfeit)
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Omaha Brownell Talbot 0 (Forfeit)
Grand Island Central Catholic 2, Gibbon 0 (Forfeit)
Homer 62, Walthill 18
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30
Lutheran High Northeast 2, Elkhorn Valley 0 (Forfeit)
Parkview Christian 2, Lewiston 0 (Forfeit)
Perkins County 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)
Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50
Stuart 2, Elba 0 (Forfeit)
Sutherland 2, Hemingford 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games:
@ Ainsworth: West Holt VS Ainsworth
@ Allen: Pender VS Allen
@ Alliance: Gering VS Alliance
@ Alma: Southern Valley VS Alma
@ Amherst: Anselmo-Merna VS Amherst
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Raymond Central VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Axtell: Brady VS Axtell
@ Beatrice: Norris VS Beatrice
@ Bertrand: Hi-Line VS Bertrand
@ Blair: Bennington VS Blair
@ Bloomfield: Boyd County VS Bloomfield
@ Blue Hill: BDS VS Blue Hill
@ Boone Central: Pierce VS Boone Central
@ CWC: St. Mary’s VS CWC
@ Cambridge: Hitchcock County VS Cambridge
@ Centennial: Syracuse VS Centennial
@ Central City: Columbus Lakeview VS Central City
@ Columbus Scotus: West Point-Beemer VS Columbus Scotus
@ Creek Valley: Banner County VS Creek Valley
@ Creighton: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Creighton
@ David City: Archbishop Bergan VS David City
@ Dundy County Stratton: Maxwell VS Dundy County Stratton
@ EMF: Thayer Central VS EMF
@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Central Valley VS Elgin Public/Pope John
@ Elkhorn South: Papillion-LaVista VS Elkhorn South
@ Elm Creek: Arapahoe VS Elm Creek
@ Emerson-Hubbard: Winside VS Emerson-Hubbard
@ Falls City: Fairbury VS Falls City
@ Fillmore Central: St. Paul VS Fillmore Central
@ Fort Calhoun: Boys Town VS Fort Calhoun
@ Franklin: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Franklin
@ Garden County: Bayard VS Garden County
@ Giltner: Nebraska Lutheran VS Giltner
@ Gretna: Bellevue East VS Gretna
@ Gross Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Gross Catholic
@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Clarkson/Leigh VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic
@ Hampton: Dorchester VS Hampton
@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: BRLD VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
@ Heartland: Tri County VS Heartland
@ Hershey: Gordon-Rushville VS Hershey
@ High Plains Community: Fullerton VS High Plains Community
@ Holdrege: Cozad VS Holdrege
@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Johnson County Central VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: East Butler VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Hyannis: Mullen VS Hyannis
@ Johnson-Brock: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney Catholic: Minden VS Kearney Catholic
@ Kearney: Bellevue West VS Kearney
@ Kenesaw: Lawrence-Nelson VS Kenesaw
@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Hartington-Newcastle VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
@ Lexington: McCook VS Lexington
@ Lincoln Christian: Auburn VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln High: Columbus VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Yutan VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln North Star
@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Arlington VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
@ Louisville: Malcolm VS Louisville
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Conestoga VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Madison: Howells-Dodge VS Madison
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Loomis VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCool Junction: Heartland Lutheran VS McCool Junction
@ Mead: Omaha Christian Academy VS Mead
@ Milford: Nebraska City VS Milford
@ Millard North: Omaha Bryan VS Millard North
@ Millard South: Omaha North VS Millard South
@ Minatare: Hay Springs VS Minatare
@ Mitchell: Chadron VS Mitchell
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Waverly VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Nebraska Christian: Shelby-Rising City VS Nebraska Christian
@ North Central: Burwell VS North Central
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Bridgeport VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ North Platte: Lincoln Northeast VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Scottsbluff VS Northwest
@ ONeill: Broken Bow VS ONeill
@ Ogallala: Gothenburg VS Ogallala
@ Omaha Benson: Norfolk VS Omaha Benson
@ Omaha Concordia: Douglas County West VS Omaha Concordia
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Elkhorn North VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Omaha South: Fremont VS Omaha South
@ Omaha Westside: Grand Island VS Omaha Westside
@ Ord: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Ord
@ Osceola: Palmer VS Osceola
@ Palmyra: Freeman VS Palmyra
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Lincoln Southwest VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Platteview: Wahoo VS Platteview
@ Plattsmouth: Crete VS Plattsmouth
@ Ponca: Norfolk Catholic VS Ponca
@ Ralston: Elkhorn High VS Ralston
@ Randolph: Osmond VS Randolph
@ Red Cloud: Harvard VS Red Cloud
@ Sandhills/Thedford: South Loup VS Sandhills/Thedford
@ Schuyler: North Bend Central VS Schuyler
@ Seward: Hastings VS Seward
@ Sidney: Yuma, CO VS Sidney
@ Sioux County: Cody-Kilgore VS Sioux County
@ South Platte: Crawford VS South Platte
@ South Sioux City: Omaha Northwest VS South Sioux City
@ Southern: Diller-Odell VS Southern
@ Southwest: Wauneta-Palisade VS Southwest
@ St. Edward: Santee VS St. Edward
@ Stanton: Wisner-Pilger VS Stanton
@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Silver Lake VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
@ Superior: Sandy Creek VS Superior
@ Sutton: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Sutton
@ Tekamah-Herman: Crofton VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Twin River: Centura VS Twin River
@ Valentine: Chase County VS Valentine
@ Wakefield: Plainview VS Wakefield
@ Wallace: Paxton VS Wallace
@ Wausa: Wynot VS Wausa
@ Wayne: Battle Creek VS Wayne
@ Weeping Water: Cedar Bluffs VS Weeping Water
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Bishop Neumann VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wood River-Shelton: Adams Central VS Wood River-Shelton
@ York: Aurora VS York
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.