Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The investigation continues of a Friday morning crash that injured five people and killed an 18-year-old.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old as Jamin Creek who was pronounced dead at the scene when officers responded to a crash at 204th Street and West Q Road. The ages of the five people injured are three 17-year-olds, an 18-year-old, and a 43-year-old.

The four teens were all taken to a hospital including one who was described as being in very critical condition. As a precaution, the other driver was taken to a hospital.

The report did not indicate who was at fault but did indicate alcohol may have been a factor.

