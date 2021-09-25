Advertisement

Senators make progress in Nebraska’s redistricting

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Progress has been made when it comes to redistricting. State lawmakers have voted to advance new legislative and congressional maps.

It’s a big hurdle after tedious line drawing and weeks of contentious debate. The new congressional map doesn’t divide Douglas County but will likely make it harder for Democratic Presidential hopefuls to pick up that sole electoral vote.

On Friday, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are embracing compromise.

“After a lot of tough negotiations, we’ve come to a compromise, which I think is the spirit of our legislature and what we do in Nebraska. We work together,” said Senator Adam Morfeld, District 46.

When it comes to legislative maps, Senator Morfeld said typically, neighboring rural districts are reaching into some of Lincoln’s population to compensate for population growth. Both maps passed the first round of voting. The next two rounds should happen next week before they head to the Governor’s desk.

