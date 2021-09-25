Sunday Forecast: Sunshine with some late September heat!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A building ridge of high pressure into the region will send temperatures soaring over the next few days with well above average temperatures for Sunday and into early next week before rain chances and cooler temperatures headline the forecast towards the middle and end of next week.

Into Saturday evening, skies are expected to remain mainly clear across the state with south winds tapering off past sunset Saturday evening. Clear skies are expected through the overnight hours, though a south wind at around 10 MPH will keep temperatures much warmer tonight than they were Friday night and into Saturday morning. More sunshine is expected through the day on Sunday with a few high clouds at times, but we should see another day with nearly full sunshine across the state.

Mainly sunny skies are expected again through the day on Sunday with south and southwest winds that could be a bit blustery at times. (KOLN)

As mentioned, it won’t be nearly as chilly tonight as it was last night when most areas dropped into the 30s to start Saturday. Look for overnight lows tonight that should range from the upper 40s in western Nebraska to the upper 50s across eastern Nebraska. Lincoln looks to be some 20° warmer tonight after recording our first low in the 30s since May 12th on Saturday morning.

It won't be as chilly into Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s for most of the state. (KOLN)

With full sunshine, low humidity and south and southwest winds that will remain just a bit breezy on Sunday, temperatures will be climbing well into the 80s and 90s across the state. Average high temperatures are in the mid 70s for most of the state, so look for highs that will be 10° to 20° above average for late September.

Look for well above average temperatures on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain well above average again on Monday and Tuesday with highs expected in the lower 90s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. By the middle and end of the week next week, an upper level trough will flatten the ridge of high pressure aloft and send a cold front into the area. This front will move into the area on Wednesday and bring us our best chance for some widespread beneficial rain across the state that we’ve seen in some time. Rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday as well with temperatures falling from the mid 80s on Wednesday to the mid 70s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Rainfall amounts could reach between 0.50″ and 2.00″ by the end of the week next week.

Temperatures are expected to be well into the 80s and 90s over the next few days before cooler temperatures and rain chances headline the forecast towards the middle and end of next week. (KOLN)

