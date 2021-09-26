Lincoln community donates to sickle cell blood drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 100,000 Americans are living with Sickle Cell Disease, and almost one out of every 365 black Americans have the disease. Saturday, people donated to a Sickle Cell awareness blood drive at Mount Zion Baptist Church. The six-hour blood drive was put on by Lincoln’s NAACP, the Lebanon Lodge and the Progressive Ministers’ Alliance.

Patients fighting Sickle Cell Disease often need blood transfusions on a regular basis to avoid health crisis. Blood donations are always in demand for these fighters.

“If your blood can help someone else with this disease, it’s really appreciated,” said Janice Young, whose son died to sickle cell disease. “No matter where it has to come from or who it has to come from, it helps. It helps them a lot.”

A majority of donors from the blood drive made appointments, but many also simply walked in to donate. Saturday’s blood donations are being transported by the American Red Cross directly to patients fighting Sickle Cell Disease.

