Monday Forecast: Near record heat to start the week!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures and the potential for some near-record heat headline the forecast as we start the new work week as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to the lower and middle 90s for Monday and Tuesday. Cooler, wetter weather is expected to then headline the forecast later this week as some widespread, beneficial rain continues to look possible across the eastern half of the state.

Through Sunday evening, skies are expected to remain mainly clear with fairly comfortable conditions. Overnight tonight, again skies will remain mainly clear across the state with overnight lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s for most. Into the day on Monday, more blue skies are expected with nearly full sunshine again across the state.

More sunshine is expected on Monday. (KOLN)

Temperatures overnight tonight and into Monday morning should stay a few degrees above average with overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s for most of 10/11 Country. Lows in the far west could dip into the middle and upper 40s by early Monday.

Look for lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s across the state into Monday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be approaching record highs on Monday with afternoon highs back into the lower and middle 90s across much of the state. The record high for Monday in Lincoln is 93° set back in 1956. While most areas will likely fall a degree or two short of a record, it will be some unusual late September heat across the state.

Temperatures will be well above average on Monday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. (KOLN)

Temperatures don’t move much into the day on Tuesday with highs again in the lower 90s across eastern Nebraska, though temperatures will begin to cool back a bit for western Nebraska with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures remain very warm on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. (KOLN)

The forecast begins to change as we head into the day on Wednesday as a cold front will move across the state and then is forecast to stall out across the area. This will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms being possible on Wednesday with the potential for an isolated strong to severe storm or two. As the front stalls out, more areas of rain are expected into the day on Thursday, Friday, and even into next weekend. Total rainfall amounts are expected to be between 1.00″ to 2.00″ across much of central and eastern Nebraska while unfortunately, much of western Nebraska will miss out on much of the moisture.

Widespread beneficial rain is expected late this week with rainfall amounts of 1" or more for much of central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

With rain entering the forecast later this week, temperatures will cool back and be much more seasonal for the second half of the week with afternoon highs in the lower 70s for much of the area.

Hot and dry weather is expected to start the week with cooler, wetter weather by the end of the week. (KOLN)

