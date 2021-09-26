Portion of North 70th Street to temporarily close Sept. 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - North 70th Street between Fletcher Avenue and McCormick Drive will be closed for pavement repairs, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Access to businesses will be maintained when possible. The recommended detour is McCormick Drive to North 63rd Street to Fletcher Avenue. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 8.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to use the suggested detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

